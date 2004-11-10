Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: I am serious - and don't call me Shirley!

    BillD22
    Default I am serious - and don't call me Shirley!

    Here's an FS2020 shot of an A320 in the livery of Trans American, a takeoff on TWA and the airline in the classic 1980 movie "Airplane." For my money one of the funniest movies ever made.

    The airplane (which was a 707 in the film) is in the hangar possibly having damage repaired from the disastrous landing at the end of the movie.

    And who could ever forget Leslie Nielsen's immortal response to the question: "Surely you can't be serious?"

    Click image for larger version.  Name: TA.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 247.3 KB  ID: 222960
    sfgarland
    Default

    It is, indeed, the classic of all spoofs! "Crash positions!"
    DAVIDSTRAKA
    Default

    Indeed a classic movie!
