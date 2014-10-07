Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Let Talk About What Does Work In MSFS !!

  Today, 09:41 AM #1
    learpilot
    Default Let Talk About What Does Work In MSFS !!

    Pretty much Nothing unless you just want to fly a 152 around for VFR purposes.
    Can it get better ?? I would think so but it was released way to soon.
  Today, 09:51 AM #2
    tiger1962
    Default

    There are plenty of other sims to choose from.
    Tim Wright "The older I get, the better I was..."
  Today, 09:58 AM #3
    Kapitan
    Default

    Oh dear! And he carries on and on...
    Learpilot, i learned a lesson with you
    “Never buy Throttletek”

    First its overpriced, second it has poor config that is unable to easily work with msfs

    I understand your frustration, but you should aim it at Throttletek

    Msfs has more complex features working in realistic autopilot and garmin than any other sim on launch
    Kapitan
    Anything I say is...not as serious as you think
