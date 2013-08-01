Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Big Three Holers Were a Thing Back in the Day

    Default Big Three Holers Were a Thing Back in the Day

    FS-9 with a bit of editing.

    Descriptive info at the bottom right of the frames.

    Click to Enlarge . . .

    Click image for larger version.  Name: AeroMexico Douglas DC-10-30_Out of MMMX.jpg  Views: 8  Size: 462.5 KB  ID: 222935

    Click image for larger version.  Name: Air Canada Lockheed L-1011_Off from CYYZ.jpg  Views: 8  Size: 377.3 KB  ID: 222936

    Click image for larger version.  Name: American Douglas DC-10-30_ Out of KABQ.jpg  Views: 8  Size: 459.6 KB  ID: 222937

    Click image for larger version.  Name: British Airways Lockheed L-1011_Down at EGLL .jpg  Views: 8  Size: 427.2 KB  ID: 222938

    Click image for larger version.  Name: Canadian Pacific Douglas DC-10-30_Ouf of CYVR.jpg  Views: 8  Size: 346.6 KB  ID: 222939

    Click image for larger version.  Name: Conental Douglas MD-11_ Down at KDEN.jpg  Views: 8  Size: 356.2 KB  ID: 222940

    Click image for larger version.  Name: Delta Lockheed L-1011_Off from KATL.jpg  Views: 7  Size: 420.7 KB  ID: 222941

    Click image for larger version.  Name: DHL DouglasMD-11F_Out of KMSY_During Mardi Gras.jpg  Views: 7  Size: 298.6 KB  ID: 222942

    Click image for larger version.  Name: Eastern Douglas MD-11_Out of KBOS.jpg  Views: 7  Size: 292.7 KB  ID: 222943

    Click image for larger version.  Name: Emery MD-10-10_Down at KBOS.jpg  Views: 7  Size: 339.3 KB  ID: 222944

    Click image for larger version.  Name: FedEx Douglas DC-10-30_Out of KMIA.jpg  Views: 7  Size: 441.9 KB  ID: 222945

    Click image for larger version.  Name: Lufthansa Douglas DC-10-30_Off from EDDF.jpg  Views: 7  Size: 426.9 KB  ID: 222946

    More in the Reply . . .
    Larry
    Default Big Three Holers Were a Thing Back in the Day Part II

    FS-9 with a bit of editing.

    Descriptive info at the bottom right of the frames.

    Click to Enlarge

    Click image for larger version.  Name: Martin Air Douglas MD-11F_Off from EHAM.jpg  Views: 7  Size: 343.8 KB  ID: 222947

    Click image for larger version.  Name: Nationa Douglas DC-10-30_Off from KIAD.jpg  Views: 7  Size: 351.1 KB  ID: 222948

    Click image for larger version.  Name: Northwest Douglas MD-11_Off from KSEA.jpg  Views: 7  Size: 277.8 KB  ID: 222949

    Click image for larger version.  Name: Pakistan Intl. Douglas DC-10-031_Out of OPRN.jpg  Views: 7  Size: 409.0 KB  ID: 222950

    Click image for larger version.  Name: PanAm Douglas D-10-10 Off from KLAX.jpg  Views: 7  Size: 365.0 KB  ID: 222951

    Click image for larger version.  Name: Sabena Douglas DC-10-30_Off from EBBR 1.jpg  Views: 7  Size: 377.6 KB  ID: 222952

    Click image for larger version.  Name: Swiss Douglas DC-10-30_Down at KJFK.jpg  Views: 7  Size: 360.5 KB  ID: 222953

    Click image for larger version.  Name: TAM Douglas MD-11_Off from SBGL.jpg  Views: 7  Size: 415.7 KB  ID: 222954

    Click image for larger version.  Name: Thai Air Douglas MD-11_Down at VTBD_Just ahead of the storm .jpg  Views: 7  Size: 312.4 KB  ID: 222955

    Click image for larger version.  Name: United Douglas DC-10-10_Off from KSFO.jpg  Views: 7  Size: 433.3 KB  ID: 222956

    Click image for larger version.  Name: UPS Douglas MD-11F_Down at KORD .jpg  Views: 7  Size: 325.9 KB  ID: 222957

    Click image for larger version.  Name: Western Douglas DC-10-10_Out of KSLC.jpg  Views: 7  Size: 349.0 KB  ID: 222958
    Larry
