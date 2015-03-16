Thread: Notifications

Results 1 to 3 of 3

    mmurphy77
    Default Notifications

    My 'Notifications' box at the top right of the page indicates '2 unread private messages' but when I click 'Private Messages' there is nothing in my inbox. In fact all my message folders are empty. If I select 'empty folder' nothing changes. What am I missing?
    Nels_Anderson's Avatar
    Nels_Anderson
    Default

    Unfortunately there is no way for me to check this as private messages really are private.
    mrzippy's Avatar
    mrzippy
    Default

    Is it possible that it is indicating 2 stored messages? Could be "sent" messages and not "received".
    Mr Zippy Sent from my keyboard using "Whackamole", NudgeAKey + 2 Fingers

    No flight Sim installed until I get a new computer.
