Hide and Seek
There have been several posts here about various aircraft, both AI and 3rd party, that simply disappear from view in various situations. I had my first instance today and am intrigued by which this happens. Out of 70+ aircraft in my hangar, this is the only one to exhibit this characteristic. The model is the PT IL-62M. There were two views where it disappeared. Those being both with external cameras in Tower and Fly-By views. And only when using the Zoom factor of below 5.00. Go to 4.00 and the aircraft disappears. AT 5.00 and above , it reappears. I just did a fictional repaint of this aircraft and was wondering if that process had anything to do with it, so I re-installed the aircraft from the original download from Simviation, and it still disappears under the mentioned camera views and zoom levels, as my repaint. So I have to rule out textures, I think! Really weird. Just wondering.
HP Omen Obelisk, i7 9700K 3.6 Base to 4.9 Turbo Boost, Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 Super 8GB, 32GB HyperX 2666 DDR4 RAM. 1TB 7200 SATA HD, 1TB Western Digital M.2 NvME SSD, 750W PS.
