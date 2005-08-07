There have been several posts here about various aircraft, both AI and 3rd party, that simply disappear from view in various situations. I had my first instance today and am intrigued by which this happens. Out of 70+ aircraft in my hangar, this is the only one to exhibit this characteristic. The model is the PT IL-62M. There were two views where it disappeared. Those being both with external cameras in Tower and Fly-By views. And only when using the Zoom factor of below 5.00. Go to 4.00 and the aircraft disappears. AT 5.00 and above , it reappears. I just did a fictional repaint of this aircraft and was wondering if that process had anything to do with it, so I re-installed the aircraft from the original download from Simviation, and it still disappears under the mentioned camera views and zoom levels, as my repaint. So I have to rule out textures, I think! Really weird. Just wondering.