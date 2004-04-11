Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Large altitude errors?

  1. Today, 07:32 PM #1
    plainsman's Avatar
    plainsman
    plainsman is offline Member
    Join Date
    Nov 2006
    Location
    East Texas, USA.
    Posts
    611

    Default Large altitude errors?

    Anyone experiencing large altitude errors? Here the aircraft is at -200 feet according to ATC??
    Attached Thumbnails Attached Thumbnails Click image for larger version.  Name: Clipboard02.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 359.6 KB  ID: 222927  
    I7-9700K, RTX-2070, Asus Strix Z-390 MB, 32gb G Skill 3000, Corsair Obsidian 750D case, WD Black 1tb M.2, Crucial CT500MX SSD
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 08:29 PM #2
    Cavulife
    Cavulife is online now Junior Member
    Join Date
    Aug 2020
    Location
    California
    Posts
    10

    Default

    I see a lot of people online showing negative altitude readings. Have you pressed the “B” key to select the current barometric pressure? Is the altitude showing the correct altitude in your cockpit?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Airport for FS9. Errors & More errors? Please Help!!
    By Will S in forum Airport for Windows Support
    Replies: 6
    Last Post: 11-04-2004, 08:54 PM
  2. errors errors errors
    By Ptrcam in forum PC Hardware, Video And Audio Help
    Replies: 7
    Last Post: 07-28-2004, 12:24 PM
  3. 'One Mc-83, a large coke and a large fries please...'
    By dahawg123 in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 4
    Last Post: 07-21-2003, 08:15 AM
  4. Difference between Density altitude & Pressure Altitude?
    By shwncplnd in forum FS2002
    Replies: 6
    Last Post: 07-22-2002, 01:53 AM
  5. Radio Altitude - Radar Altitude - Question
    By evh347 in forum DreamFleet General Discussion Forum
    Replies: 10
    Last Post: 03-18-2002, 06:40 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules