Thread: Crossing Scotland Stage 2 Edinburgh to Glasgow

Crossing Scotland Stage 2 Edinburgh to Glasgow

    Rupert
    Crossing Scotland Stage 2 Edinburgh to Glasgow

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 1 Firth Bridgews, one for trains the other for cars.jpg  Views: 8  Size: 222.5 KB  ID: 222885

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 2 Refineries.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 281.8 KB  ID: 222886

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 3 Mouth of the Union Canal.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 317.0 KB  ID: 222887

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 4 Cumbermaud Airport in sight.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 310.0 KB  ID: 222888

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 5 180 for Cumbermaud.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 320.3 KB  ID: 222889

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 6 Did I mention Golf Links.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 479.1 KB  ID: 222891

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 6 Over the Falkirk Wheel.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 350.5 KB  ID: 222890

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 7 Glasgow Airport EGPG.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 302.7 KB  ID: 222892

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 8 Helensburgh a suburb of Glasgow on the North Bank.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 453.8 KB  ID: 222893

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 9 More North Bank.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 448.8 KB  ID: 222894
    i9-9900K CPU currently running 5gig + -, 64GB DDR4 3200, Kraken 289mm Water cooler, EVGA RTX2070 video card, SSDS, etc.
    Being an old chopper guy I usually fly low and slow.
    Rupert
    Default

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 10 EGPG Across the Clyde.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 332.1 KB  ID: 222895

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 11.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 400.1 KB  ID: 222896

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 12 EGPG Ahead.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 328.0 KB  ID: 222897

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 13 LOW AND SLOW.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 262.7 KB  ID: 222898

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 14 Tower View.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 261.9 KB  ID: 222899

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 15 Cleared the Numbers.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 375.7 KB  ID: 222900

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 16 Taxi to Park in the Next County Maybe.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 382.1 KB  ID: 222901

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 17 Still Taxiing Hope they have a Shuttle Bus.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 331.0 KB  ID: 222902

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 18 Parked and waiting for the Shuttle Bus.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 418.2 KB  ID: 222903


    Hope you're enjoying the trip so far! Lots more of Scotland to see!!

    BTW: If you like the Falkirk wheel shot, I did a whole series of them about the wheel a while back. Look it up among my old posts under the heading Falkirk Wheel.

    Michael
    Last edited by Rupert; Today at 11:18 AM.
    NMLW
    Default

    Lovely shots of your Edinburgh to Glasgow trip Michael. You captured a good bit of the geographical and man made objects that one expects to see in Scotland. I do remember your post of the Falkirk Wheel.
    Larry
