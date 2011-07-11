Thread: MSFS shuts Down PC

Results 1 to 3 of 3

MSFS shuts Down PC

    Markg55
    Ok this is weird.
    My main PC that I use for MSFS was a I7-9700F with a Super GTX2060 and 48 gigs of ram. Worked great. I decided to upgrade the CPU to a I9-9700k. That machine rocks.
    I bought a new motherboard, 32 GB ram SSD for the I7-9700. Had a AMD RTX-870 8gb card. So i put it together. Loaded MSFS and ran it. Did a pretty dam good job of running it.. After 10 mins or so ...........poof PC shuts down. It did this 3 times before I decided to install X-Plane and Prepar3d 4.5 and see if these caused the same scenario. They did not cause any issues whatsoever. Performed 3 1 hour flights in both I am guessing that the CPU cooler might not be up to the task of MSFS as it seems kind of cheesy. It came off the original I5- 3rd gen Mobo.
    I ordered a better CPU cooler.
    We'll see.
    I have seen on the Inner-Webs that MSFS has caused some PC shutting down.
    Scratch/Rapsu
    Yes, sounds a lot like overheating issue. I would download a hardware monitor software, like openhardwaremonitor, cpuid etc. if you have not allready and check all temperatures to confirm. It could also be power related issue, so I suggest to pinpoint the exact problem before buying new hardware.
    Markg55
    I meant to say an "AMD RX-580 8 gb card"
