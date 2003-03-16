Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Reaction by mail, how?

    ster100
    Default Reaction by mail, how?

    How do i get reaction by mail, when i posted in a section?
    mrzippy
    Default

    Under General settings: Default thread description mode.

    Click image for larger version.  Name: Screenshot 2020-10-11 at 6.35.08 AM.png  Views: 0  Size: 64.5 KB  ID: 222881
