Boeing 717 (MSN 55061) from Volotea Airlines "Volotissima" EC-MGS (ex EC-HOA AeBal Aerolíneas Baleares,"Macarella" Quantum Air, SE-REP, OH-BLI Blue1 "Taivaan Puro/sky Trickle") crosswind landing and taxi, runway 30 Manises Valencia Airport (VLC) with ATC audio included Sep 2020