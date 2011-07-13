Hi all,
I have been flying FSX. I recently purchased X-Plane.
I would have very likely started with X-Plane but my system couldn't deliver what X-Plane needed at the time.
Upgraded machinery and I'm just starting to poke around with X-plane now.

I was going through the setup for buttons. I want a button on my flight controls to enable/disable the autopilot.
Wow. There are a lot of sophisticated actions in the autopilot section. I was amazed.
But, I could not find the action for enable/disable.
Nothing as simple as enable/disable, on/off, or engage/disengage or even Arm/CMD - to name a few. -Nope-

I just want to be able to click the A/P off- from my yoke, when I'm 100 feet off the deck.

I wonder if anyone else has been down this trail? What am I missing?
TIA,
--john