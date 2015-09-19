Hello,
I like searching deep into the old aircraft files and see what I can find.
Here are a couple that look good and fly well.

Beechcraft Debonair, single prop GA aircraft. Created by James Eden and Geoffrey Applegate, this plane won Flightsim.com excellence award. It's for FS2002, but works perfectly in FS9.
I swapped the panel out with the FS9 Mooney Bravo Panel for a newer modern look.

The de Havilland DH104 Dove created by Derek Palmer is also great to fly and a real vintage accurate panel.
Give them a try and see how well made both these planes were made.
Happy Flying