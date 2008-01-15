I have CH pedals. No matter how I adjust the rudder sensitivity, the rudder goes from no deflection to full deflection suddenly as I press a pedal. No intermediate values. Makes it really hard to take off and land without veering all over the runway. Interestingly, when on the sensitivity page, the slider does move proportionately to the amount of pedal pressure, but once in the airplane, it's either nothing or hard over. Seems to affect all aircraft. Any ideas?

Thanks,
J. Slagg