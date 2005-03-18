Realized I hadn't flown the Lear in who knows how long. Anyone know the airport?

Click image for larger version.  Name: lear1.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 257.9 KB  ID: 222873Click image for larger version.  Name: lear2.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 175.5 KB  ID: 222874Click image for larger version.  Name: lear3.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 163.3 KB  ID: 222875Click image for larger version.  Name: lear4.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 155.5 KB  ID: 222876Click image for larger version.  Name: lear5.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 169.3 KB  ID: 222877