Thread: Brakes with one push botton on joystick?

    ster100
    Brakes with one push botton on joystick?

    In x plane 11, i used one push botton (trigger) for the brakes on my joystick (maybe wrong).
    But it worked.
    But in fs 2020, it does not work that trigger botton.
    What do i wrong?
    jfitler
    jfitler
    You may have to go into the Controls section, select your joystick and see if any buttons have been assigned to the Brakes function. I had to do that on my joystick after I first installed the program.
