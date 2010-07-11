Thread: Sam the Sham and the Faroes???

Results 1 to 2 of 2

Sam the Sham and the Faroes???

    With apologies to all those old enough to remember the 60's hit song "Woolly Bully" by Sam the Sham and the Pharaohs what we're talking about here aren't the Egyptian guys but the picturesque and rugged Faroe Islands in the North Atlantic.

    In this series of FS2020 shots an A320 from the islands flag airline Atlantic Airways (they actually use A319s) is on approach to Runway 30 at Vagar airport (EKVG) - the island chains only airport. This is a challenging and tricky approach with the airport sitting in a valley with high terrain all around, gusty turbulent wind conditions, and a last minute turn off the inbound ILS course to line up with the runway.

    EKVG is a popular airport with simmers but some reason it got left out of FS2020. The scenery in these shots is a community developed version (still a work in progress but quite useable).

    Here's the big picture with our aircraft on approach and an arrow marking the airport location "down in the valley" in the distance. A note on the approach plate insert reads "Expect moderate to severe turbulence."!! Fortunately it's clear weather.

    Views of our aircraft configured for landing and some rugged island terrain in the background and out a passenger window.

    View on final from the front office. We're on a visual approach and a bit off the inbound course to the left.

    Rolling out with spoilers deployed and then getting ready to turn off the runway.

    Here's a shot of the real airport. It's looking down Runway 12 - at the opposite end of our approach to 30.

    With all due respect to "political correctness" I'm old enough to remember "Ahab the A-rab, sheik of the burning sand" and the One-eyed, one horned, flying purple people eater.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
