This is more a "procedural sanity check" on my part, so...

Has anyone successfully completed an entire IFR flightplan, including final approach vectoring, with MSFS?

I have flown several pretty routine IFR flights so far, and after getting the initial "expect vectors" ATC approach instruction to the destination airport, those vector instructions are never provided. Nothing is communicated at all until I am practically right over the destination airport and then I finally get something like "Airport is at your 3 o'clock, 1 mile. Report runway in sight". Oh, and I am still at an assigned altitude that is far too great for an approach pattern. This seems to be independent of airport or aircraft type.

I don't think I'm missing anything here. I have hundreds of IFR hours in FSX. (But I certainly could be wrong)

Anyone?