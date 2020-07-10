Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: 9U0 (Turner, MT) to KUIL (Quillayute, WA)

  1. Today, 04:24 PM #1
    DAVIDSTRAKA's Avatar
    DAVIDSTRAKA
    DAVIDSTRAKA is offline VIP Member
    Join Date
    Jan 2011
    Location
    Michigan - USA
    Posts
    4,754
    Blog Entries
    4

    Default 9U0 (Turner, MT) to KUIL (Quillayute, WA)

    OK, made it to the left coast.

    PART 1

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr000.jpg  Views: 10  Size: 327.3 KB  ID: 222848

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr001.jpg  Views: 10  Size: 125.3 KB  ID: 222849

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr002.jpg  Views: 10  Size: 198.5 KB  ID: 222850

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr003.jpg  Views: 11  Size: 202.4 KB  ID: 222851

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr004.jpg  Views: 10  Size: 231.1 KB  ID: 222852

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr006.jpg  Views: 10  Size: 171.6 KB  ID: 222853

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr007.jpg  Views: 10  Size: 166.4 KB  ID: 222854

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr008.jpg  Views: 10  Size: 129.3 KB  ID: 222855

    Please see PART 2
    Senior Rookie Bragware: FSX Gold - Acceleration | HP Omen Obelisk Desktop | Intel Core i7 3.2 Ghz |16GB | NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 | 1TB HD | 256 GB SSD (Gaming Computer)

    REX Worldwide Airports HD
    AS16 + ASCA
    ORBX Global BASE
    ORBX Freeware Airports
    ORBX HD Trees

    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 04:25 PM #2
    DAVIDSTRAKA's Avatar
    DAVIDSTRAKA
    DAVIDSTRAKA is offline VIP Member
    Join Date
    Jan 2011
    Location
    Michigan - USA
    Posts
    4,754
    Blog Entries
    4

    Default

    part 2

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr009.jpg  Views: 10  Size: 136.8 KB  ID: 222856

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr010.jpg  Views: 10  Size: 130.1 KB  ID: 222857

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr011.jpg  Views: 10  Size: 118.2 KB  ID: 222858

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr012.jpg  Views: 10  Size: 153.2 KB  ID: 222859

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr013.jpg  Views: 10  Size: 185.9 KB  ID: 222860

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr014.jpg  Views: 10  Size: 210.1 KB  ID: 222861

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr015.jpg  Views: 10  Size: 187.2 KB  ID: 222862

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr016.jpg  Views: 10  Size: 177.5 KB  ID: 222863
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. S28 (Dunseith, ND) to 9U0 (Turner, MT)
    By DAVIDSTRAKA in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 9
    Last Post: 10-07-2020, 07:01 PM
  2. Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 Flight (KBLI Bellingham, WA to KMHW Moses Lake, WA)
    By eric5150 in forum MSFS Flight Videos
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 09-27-2020, 09:15 PM
  3. Morton, Wa to Eatonville, Wa
    By lifejogger in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 13
    Last Post: 09-05-2011, 07:01 PM
  4. Early Morning Departure From Sekiu(11S) To Quillayute(KUIL) Washington
    By adamb in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 10
    Last Post: 03-15-2010, 04:34 PM
  5. DC-3 flight around Mt. Rainier, WA
    By jkallinen in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 02-07-2002, 09:29 AM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules