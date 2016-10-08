Thread: Garmin and the electronic flight instrument system

It's all three, the EICAS is part of the MFD display. Garmin is the manufacturer of the avionics system.
In FS2020, for example, the Cessna C172 uses a Garmin G1000. To what does that refer -- the PFD, the MFD, the EICAS, or all three?
The G1000 (in the C172 for example), the G3000 (as in the TBM930) and the G5000 (as in the Citation Longitude) have the same two basic displays, but the later models feature touch screen technology and additional touchscreen control pads.
There's a pretty good explanation of the G1000 on Wikipedia here: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Garmin_G1000
If you'd like to compare the sim version with the real thing, Garmin's website has all the info and training videos too:
https://buy.garmin.com/en-GB/GB/p/6420
