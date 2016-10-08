Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Garmin and the electronic flight instrument system

  Today, 03:27 PM #1
    Stanley777
    Dec 2016
    Posts
    Garmin and the electronic flight instrument system

    Hi everyone,

    I am confused as to what instrument Garmin is referring.

    Let me elaborate. As we know, an electronic flight instrument system (EFIS) typically consists of a primary flight display (PFD), a multi-function display (MFD), and an engine-indicating and crew-alerting system (EICAS).

    In FS2020, for example, the Cessna C172 uses a Garmin G1000. To what does that refer -- the PFD, the MFD, the EICAS, or all three? Similarly, the TBM 930 uses a Garmin G3000. Does that refer to all aspects of the EFIS, or only some of them?

    Thank you.

    Stanley
  Today, 04:10 PM #2
    tiger1962
    Sep 2005
    Halifax, West Yorkshire, UK
    Posts
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Stanley777 View Post
    In FS2020, for example, the Cessna C172 uses a Garmin G1000. To what does that refer -- the PFD, the MFD, the EICAS, or all three?
    It's all three, the EICAS is part of the MFD display. Garmin is the manufacturer of the avionics system.
    The G1000 (in the C172 for example), the G3000 (as in the TBM930) and the G5000 (as in the Citation Longitude) have the same two basic displays, but the later models feature touch screen technology and additional touchscreen control pads.

    There's a pretty good explanation of the G1000 on Wikipedia here: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Garmin_G1000

    If you'd like to compare the sim version with the real thing, Garmin's website has all the info and training videos too:
    https://buy.garmin.com/en-GB/GB/p/6420
