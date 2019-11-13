While awaiting for FS to release, I built a decent computer and got two SSD drives. My internet speed is 3 to 3.5 mbps and that is as good as it gets for the immediate future out in the booonies where I live. All settings are maxed ultra and the monitor is 4k 42".

It took weeks to get the first download complete and two installs but now the updates are fairly stable at one gig per hour.

I set up a rolling cache of .4 tb and pre download areas that I start flights from. I may end up with less cache and more pre download but this works for now. If you get a slow connection speed warning, you must go back into settings and re set to online mode or it will run offline with poor resolution. By starting in an area where you have pre downloaded, using a cache, running slower planes (up to 150 k so far), I am getting excellent results. There are times when the overlay is "chunky" but it works.

My opinion is that this is way better than FSX ever was even with the bugs. I am looking forward to the updates and bug fixes as well as a pure offline mode from memory. However, don't hold back getting this sim due to slow internet worries or waiting till all bugs are fixed.