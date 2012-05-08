Thread: Two New Bugs (For Me, Anyway)

Before engaging the autopilot, you should engage ALT mode and then select your desired altitude, then engage VS mode and select your desired vertical speed in feet per minute.
Originally Posted by Mac6737
Both of these new issues came up for the first time recently in Diamond aircraft (both DA40 and 62):
1. Engaging autopilot threw plane into extreme dive. Trial and error revealed that engaging AP turned the trim tabs all the way nose down!
2. Pressing V to bring up the inset map caused CTDs! This had never happened before.
To avoid the VFR map CTD, open the VFR map on the ground when the sim first launches, then close it again. You'll be able to access the map without CTD for the rest of your flight.
