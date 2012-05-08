Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Two New Bugs (For Me, Anyway)

    Mac6737
    Jul 2007
    Washington, DC Area
    Question Two New Bugs (For Me, Anyway)

    Both of these new issues came up for the first time recently in Diamond aircraft (both DA40 and 62):

    1. Engaging autopilot threw plane into extreme dive. Trial and error revealed that engaging AP turned the trim tabs all the way nose down!

    2. Pressing V to bring up the inset map caused CTDs! This had never happened before.

    Thanks all,

    Mac6737
    tiger1962
    Sep 2005
    Halifax, West Yorkshire, UK
    Before engaging the autopilot, you should engage ALT mode and then select your desired altitude, then engage VS mode and select your desired vertical speed in feet per minute.
    To avoid the VFR map CTD, open the VFR map on the ground when the sim first launches, then close it again. You'll be able to access the map without CTD for the rest of your flight.
    Tim Wright "The older I get, the better I was..."
    Tim Wright "The older I get, the better I was..."
