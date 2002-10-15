Thread: Navigation issues

This is a known issue (PFD screen freeze) and there's a fix for it by the Working Title mod team on Github: https://github.com/Working-Title-MSF...g/g1000-v0.3.1
Originally Posted by lcomer
I am having a reoccurring issue in fs 2020. The issue is that that the main nav screen (One on the left in front of pilot) gets a white line through it and is inoperative. It will happen sometimes before the flight when you are setting the ILS data, and it has happened mid flight.
(Click on the .zip file link to download it)
Full instructions and further info is available here:
https://github.com/Working-Title-MSF...ingtitle-g1000
