Thread: Navigation issues

    lcomer
    I am having a reoccurring issue in fs 2020. The issue is that that the main nav screen (One on the left in front of pilot) gets a white line through it and is inoperative. It will happen sometimes before the flight when you are setting the ILS data, and it has happened mid flight. I have uninstalled and reinstalled with no solution at all. I have also check the driver on my graphics card to ensure it is the latest. I will try to attach a screen shot to show what I mean. Anyone else had this occur? Apologise for the quality of the photo.
    stinger2k2
    This is a strange issue that i haven't heard of anyone else having.

    In order to get help it might pay to post your system specs and settings.

    lcomer
    Thanks. I wish I had used a screen shot rather than an external pic. Anyway my settings:

    AMD Ryzen 5 2600 six core processor, with 16 GB memory, and a Nvida GeForce GTX 1060 graphic card with 3GB memory. Running windows 10 64 bit
    stinger2k2
    What are your in-game graphics settings? I suspect that you might be running out of video ram. 3gb is quite low for msfs.

    Trying turning your settings way down and see if it still happens.

    tiger1962
    This is a known issue (PFD screen freeze) and there's a fix for it by the Working Title mod team on Github: https://github.com/Working-Title-MSF...g/g1000-v0.3.1
    https://github.com/Working-Title-MSF...ingtitle-g1000
    https://github.com/Working-Title-MSF...ingtitle-g1000
    Gigabyte Aorus GA-Z270X-Gaming 7, Intel i5-7600k 3.80GHz OC'd 4.28GHz, NZXT X62 Kraken, 16Gb 3500MHz Ram, 2x 2TB Samsung Hybrid SSD's, LG DVDRW, NVidia GTX1050Ti 4Gb, Phanteks Enthoo Pro M case, CH Yoke & Pedals, Dell P2815Q 28" 4k Monitor, Windows 10 Pro x64
