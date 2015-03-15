Results 1 to 4 of 4

Thread: How to display current location?

    dmthorson
    This will probably test the axiom that there is no such thing as a stupid question, but I have been flying the C172 with the glass cockpit for a month now and still can't for the life of me figure out how to display the current location - lat/long - of the aircraft.

    lnuss
    You might try SHIFT-Z, bringing up the red "HUD" in the upper left corner. Lat and Long are there by default. It's controlled by the [TextInfo.1] section of the fsx.cfg file, where it's possible to change what's displayed by adding or removing various entries. For each entry (except color) the first number after the = sign is the line number.

    There's also a [SlewTextInfo.1] section which controls what you see up there in slew mode.
    For example, my current display up there is set like this, with three lines:

    [TextInfo.1] // Section Added by lfn
    Altitude=1,3
    Heading=1,4
    AirSpeed=1,5
    TextColor.1=50,205,50 //Lime Green
    BackGroundColor.1=0,0,0,128 //50% black transparent
    WindDirectionAndSpeed=2,2
    FrameRate=2,3
    TextColor.2=255,255,0 //yellow
    BackGroundColor.2=0,0,0,128 //50% black transparent
    AngleOfAttack=3,1
    TrueAirspeed=3,2
    GForce=3,3
    TextColor.3=255,0,0 //red
    BackGroundColor.3=0,0,0,128 //50% black transparent
    FuelPercentage=3,4

    dmthorson
    The only thing Shift-Z seems to do is toggle on and off the green display "ROL/AP/PIT" on the second line of the banner of the pilot's screen. The rest of your reply is probably beyond my ken, but I notice you refer to an "fsx" config file; I'm using FS2020. In any event, I can't locate a file with that name on my computer.
    mrzippy
    Always a good idea to name your Sim with your first post. There is no FSX.cfg in the new MSFS2020 Sim.
