Results 1 to 6 of 6

Thread: Additional Aircraft Liveries

  1. Today, 07:00 AM #1
    Paulco's Avatar
    Paulco
    Paulco is online now Member
    Join Date
    May 2010
    Location
    Wrexham, North Wales. UNITED KINGDOM
    Posts
    478

    Default Additional Aircraft Liveries

    Hi everybody, A new chore.

    From my FS9 & FSX Days I was flying A346 - 600's In various liveries, my favourites being the Virgin Airlines and an Unofficial A346 - 600 in British Airways Livery, a Repaint that somebody kindly done for me. ( Of course we all know that BA never had any A340 600's) there's were only the A300, A320 and A330 single engine versions.

    I still Have these Aircraft with there Panels, Gauges etc. etc and need to know if they would work in the new Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 Or whether I would need somebody to do another Repaint for me hopefully?

    Many thanks.

    Paul.
    Windows 10 2020.
    Processor: AMD Ryzon 5 3600 6-Core Processor 3.59 GHz.
    Installed memory (RAM): 16.0 GB.
    System type: 64-bit Operating System X64-based processor.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 07:32 AM #2
    Apollo212's Avatar
    Apollo212
    Apollo212 is online now Member
    Join Date
    Jul 2013
    Posts
    138

    Default

    Hi Paul
    In a word No at least not yet ,nothing is compatable I am not into the in's and out's of it ,but i think its something to do with the engine used.

    Andrew
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 07:42 AM #3
    g7rta's Avatar
    g7rta
    g7rta is online now Member
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    Bradford, West Yorkshire. UK
    Posts
    494

    Default

    There are loads of freeware liveries available though.
    Check out.. https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/fslib...rchid=80602659


    Regards
    Steve
    Intel I9-10900K - Gigabyte Z490 Vision G - 64Gb DDR4 - Gigabyte RTX2080ti - 3x 43” Panasonic 4k TVs
    Corsair HXi series 1000W 80+ Platinum PSU - 1x500gb & 1x1TB M.2 SSDs
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 07:48 AM #4
    Paulco's Avatar
    Paulco
    Paulco is online now Member
    Join Date
    May 2010
    Location
    Wrexham, North Wales. UNITED KINGDOM
    Posts
    478

    Default

    Hi Andrew, thanks for reply.

    That's most disappointing hopefully somebody will be planning on some new Aircraft and Liveries.

    Thanks

    Paul.
    Windows 10 2020.
    Processor: AMD Ryzon 5 3600 6-Core Processor 3.59 GHz.
    Installed memory (RAM): 16.0 GB.
    System type: 64-bit Operating System X64-based processor.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 07:51 AM #5
    Paulco's Avatar
    Paulco
    Paulco is online now Member
    Join Date
    May 2010
    Location
    Wrexham, North Wales. UNITED KINGDOM
    Posts
    478

    Default

    Hi Steve, when you click on the Link says no search results?

    Many thanks

    Paul.
    Windows 10 2020.
    Processor: AMD Ryzon 5 3600 6-Core Processor 3.59 GHz.
    Installed memory (RAM): 16.0 GB.
    System type: 64-bit Operating System X64-based processor.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  6. Today, 07:55 AM #6
    g7rta's Avatar
    g7rta
    g7rta is online now Member
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    Bradford, West Yorkshire. UK
    Posts
    494

    Default

    Hi Paul,
    does it? Sorry, I searched the MSFS file section for MSFS Liveries & it came up (I copied the link to make it easier but I guess it didn’t work)
    You should see it yourself though if you search for MSFS liveries.
    The link was for the “Megapack V8” which has over 300 liveries! The file isn’t actually hosted on flightsim.com so you can also google it. Hope this helps


    Regards
    Steve
    Intel I9-10900K - Gigabyte Z490 Vision G - 64Gb DDR4 - Gigabyte RTX2080ti - 3x 43” Panasonic 4k TVs
    Corsair HXi series 1000W 80+ Platinum PSU - 1x500gb & 1x1TB M.2 SSDs
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Unable to add additional liveries to default Bombardier aircraft in FSXSE
    By Captain Dingleberry in forum FSX
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 09-17-2016, 06:07 PM
  2. Virtual Frontier Airlines Takes Delivery of 3 Additional A319 Aircraft
    By ncorman in forum Virtual Airlines
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 06-13-2004, 10:01 AM
  3. Nice Add-on for additional historic aircraft
    By zfehr in forum FS2004
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 08-28-2003, 02:19 PM
  4. Could an addon cargo aircraft have additional controls - like refrigeration?
    By CCairns10 in forum FS2002
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 07-29-2002, 11:02 PM
  5. Cannot install additional liveries in textomatic !!!
    By Notnam in forum DreamFleet General Discussion Forum
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 01-04-2002, 04:43 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules