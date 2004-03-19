I have a picture of myself in 1984 at age 16 sitting in my room in front of my (48K) Atari 400 mesmerized by version 1 of Microsoft Flight Simulator. My rich imagination in those days seemed to fill in the blanks of the stick figures and very staggered motion and I remember vividly how entertaining it was. I even remember my first visit to "flightsim.com" in the 1990's... which was the first time I realized that there were other people out there who loved this stuff just like I did! I do get a kick out of the random complaints I see on this forum. I'll need my 22 year old son to tell you what system he just built for me - something like a core i10, nvidia 2080, with more RAM than anyone in 1984 ever thought you could have in your home. I have never understood the hardware behind all of this and love that I now have a son who understands it enough to tell me what I need to make this all even more real. Since that picture of 1984 me, there hasn't been a day that goes by that I haven't sat in front of whatever the current version of Flight Simulator is, now MSFS2020, completely enthused with the experience I am being provided and amazed with how far it has all come. I have had the privilege to sit in several real world cockpits during flight and have been stunned by my understanding of it all as a mere virtue of being a simulator enthusiast all these years. The near real world experience we are now being provided may have its flaws, all of which will be addressed in due time by the many smart talented people that contribute to this forum and all the developers who I appreciate and constantly make it all better... but the perspective of 35+ years can only lead you conclude one thing.....that this is awesome!!!!
