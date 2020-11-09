Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Preventing sim from pausing when other PC windows are opened.

    ac103010
    Default Preventing sim from pausing when other PC windows are opened.

    I've read from a number of sources that the way to stop this is to uncheck "pause when exit". But this doesn't work. Does anyone know how to do this?
    llivaudais
    you may be confusing CONFIRM ON EXIT with PAUSE ON TASK SWITCH. You can confirm that the "pause" setting is NOT CHECKED in "Settings/General" but also confirm the setting is actually set in the fsx.cfg file as

    [user interface]
    PAUSE_ON_LOST_FOCUS=0

    Hope this helps
    Loyd
