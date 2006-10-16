Thread: East Texas in the Extra FS2020

Results 1 to 1 of 1

East Texas in the Extra FS2020

    East Texas in the Extra FS2020

    We take off from Marshall, TX on a brief flight to Center, TX. This is the East Texas forestland or Piney Woods. That is U.S. Highway 96 coming into Center. "landing" (falling) into Center Municipal.
    BTW, that last shot, I get the aircraft all lined up for a landing shot, turn it over to AI (AI flies in the Showcase mode), and AI drops it like a brick. Fortunately it survived a few seconds, only to have AI rip a wing off exiting the runway. AI is a little weak in the ground handling department.
