Thread: Skyvector question

Skyvector question
Hi everyone,
I am trying to learn about and use Skyvector.
Maybe I am missing something, but here is my question, please. I cannot see where it shows the ILS frequencies, at least for non-US airports.
For example, a quick Google search told me that Heathrow (EGLL) has these frequencies for the following runways:
- For Rwy 27R (LOC/ILS), the frequency is 110.30
- For Rwy 09L (GS/ILS), the frequency is 110.30
- For Rwy 09R (GS/ILS), the frequency is 109.50
- For Rwy 27L (GS/ILS), the frequency is 109.50
But I don't see this information on Skyvector.
Could someone please explain this.
Thank you.
Stanley
