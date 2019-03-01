Thread: Skyvector question

Results 1 to 2 of 2

Skyvector question

    Skyvector question

    Hi everyone,

    I am trying to learn about and use Skyvector.

    Maybe I am missing something, but here is my question, please. I cannot see where it shows the ILS frequencies, at least for non-US airports.

    For example, a quick Google search told me that Heathrow (EGLL) has these frequencies for the following runways:

    • For Rwy 27R (LOC/ILS), the frequency is 110.30

    • For Rwy 09L (GS/ILS), the frequency is 110.30

    • For Rwy 09R (GS/ILS), the frequency is 109.50

    • For Rwy 27L (GS/ILS), the frequency is 109.50


    But I don't see this information on Skyvector.

    Could someone please explain this.

    Thank you.

    Stanley
    In the botton right corner of the Flight Plan window is a button labeled Nav Log. Click that and you should see the Airport Charts. It should be on that I would guess. Just started playing around with SkyVector, so I may be wrong.
