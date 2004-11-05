As much as we are trying to support this sim we need to take a stand here. Asobo broke a key function of FS2020 and looking at the patch notes there's no mention of a correction in the next patch. We as a community figured out how to fix many things do to the lack of something I really don't know going on at Asobo. The community figured out how to improve the A320, CJ4, G36, and KingAir. In the last patch because of complaints by a few in the community about tree height ASOBO screwed up the LOD distance rendering trying to fix the issue for 'some' leaving very talented people here to not only fix that issue but address the tall building issue. The last major thing from 1.9 is the bouncing autopilot and it looks like we'll be waiting till who knows when when that will be fixed (not mention of a fix in the coming update). This is not acceptable. We can give Asobo a little space knowing this sim was released early but you can't break what was already working and just leave it. I setup a thread in the official forums:

https://forums.flightsimulator.com/t...atition/298187

Please show your support in being very vocal in getting Asobo to correct the things they break.