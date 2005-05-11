Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Updates Are confusing

    Hi
    I know the core update is supposed to be next week, but what about the other updates that are showing in content manager do they get updated at the same time, at the moment I have 8 showing as update available, is this the same for everyone ,if they don't update with the core content how is it done can anyone tell me lol

    Andrew
    I think the easiest is to wait and let the sim update itself. So far the content has been updated alongside the core sim updates. For some reason the content manager does seem to show content updates before they are actually available though. If your sim doesnâ€™t update after the official update has been released, then you have an issue to look into.
