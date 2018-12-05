Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Blender to MSFS 2020

  Today, 02:12 PM
    JohnHump
    Post Blender to MSFS 2020

    When I joined I thought I read a page about getting 3d projects from Blender into MSFS 2020. There is so much information on this site but I haven’t been able to find it. If there isn’t any general advice Could some one point me in the right direction, please?
  Today, 02:30 PM
    loki
    Originally Posted by JohnHump
    When I joined I thought I read a page about getting 3d projects from Blender into MSFS 2020. There is so much information on this site but I haven’t been able to find it. If there isn’t any general advice Could some one point me in the right direction, please?
    Check out FSdeveloper.com for more information on the Blender to MSFS project.
