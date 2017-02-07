Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Fs 2020 saved flight folder

  1. Today, 12:23 PM #1
    Stevepariser
    Stevepariser is online now Junior Member
    Join Date
    Dec 2012
    Posts
    12

    Default Fs 2020 saved flight folder

    Where do I find the fs saved flight folder. Can I remove saved flights as well as add them? When I go to the folder the program freezes.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 01:21 PM #2
    tiger1962's Avatar
    tiger1962
    tiger1962 is online now Senior Member
    Join Date
    Sep 2005
    Location
    Halifax, West Yorkshire, UK
    Posts
    2,185

    Default

    The MS Store install location is:
    C:\Users\yourname\AppData\Local\Packages\Microsoft.FlightSimulator_8wekyb3d8bbwe\LocalState
    Tim Wright "The older I get, the better I was..."
    Gigabyte Aorus GA-Z270X-Gaming 7, Intel i5-7600k 3.80GHz OC'd 4.28GHz, NZXT X62 Kraken, 16Gb 3500MHz Ram, 2x 2TB Samsung Hybrid SSD's, LG DVDRW, NVidia GTX1050Ti 4Gb, Phanteks Enthoo Pro M case, CH Yoke & Pedals, Dell P2815Q 28" 4k Monitor, Windows 10 Pro x64
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. created flight when saved is not saved under saved flights
    By SSP76 in forum FS2004
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 07-02-2017, 01:48 PM
  2. Saved file will not load from the list of my saved flights.
    By AJW in forum FS2004
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 04-05-2004, 07:36 PM
  3. Anyone know where Saved Flights are saved???
    By Agrajag in forum FS2004
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 01-12-2004, 04:55 PM
  4. Texture folder inside effects folder?
    By rpowers46 in forum FS2004
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 12-20-2003, 07:51 PM
  5. FS2002 addon scenery folder : Obligation to put all addon scenery in this folder, Is this true ?
    By VANHEES in forum FS2002
    Replies: 9
    Last Post: 01-16-2002, 05:21 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules