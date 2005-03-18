Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Beautiful Early Morning Pushback

    Thumbs up Beautiful Early Morning Pushback

    Shalom and greetings all my pals,

    Sorry about not posting screenshots in past weeks. I have MASSIVE backlog of 2 million screenshots waiting for me to edit, research, and publish!!

    Presenting a nice simple early morning pushback from gate at EDDF Frankfurt airport located 8 miles southwest of center of the city

    Passengers boarding at gate A23 at Frankfurt airport that is 4th busiest airport in Europe and 13th busiest airport in the world



    Finished with pushback and now starting engines



    While the plane is starting engines and doing long pre-flight checklist, lets explore the airport where you can see this nice terminal



    Check out nice combo of tail, terminal, and sunrise



    That is same pushback tug that finished doing its pushback job on the DC-10



    look how nice and well detailed the airport is



    Say hello to the controllers of the airport tower (be nice to them and they will give you faster clearance service to runway for take off)



    look at cool moving airport trams!!



    Airport follow me guide van is rushing to give pilots in some other plane a proper guide to runway through massive Frankfurt airport full of confusing taxiways that confound the pilots in other plane (NOT ME)



    WHEW that police van is not for me. It is rushing to somewhere probably to catch some smugglers in airport uniforms trying to get their hands on unloaded luggages



    Thank you for viewing!!! Stay tuned for next exciting flight.

    Regards,

    Aharon
    A very detailed airport! Thanks for posting.
