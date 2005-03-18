Thread: Beautiful Early Morning Pushback

Shalom and greetings all my pals,
Sorry about not posting screenshots in past weeks. I have MASSIVE backlog of 2 million screenshots waiting for me to edit, research, and publish!!
Presenting a nice simple early morning pushback from gate at EDDF Frankfurt airport located 8 miles southwest of center of the city
Passengers boarding at gate A23 at Frankfurt airport that is 4th busiest airport in Europe and 13th busiest airport in the world
Finished with pushback and now starting engines
While the plane is starting engines and doing long pre-flight checklist, lets explore the airport where you can see this nice terminal
Check out nice combo of tail, terminal, and sunrise
That is same pushback tug that finished doing its pushback job on the DC-10
look how nice and well detailed the airport is
Say hello to the controllers of the airport tower (be nice to them and they will give you faster clearance service to runway for take off)
look at cool moving airport trams!!
Airport follow me guide van is rushing to give pilots in some other plane a proper guide to runway through massive Frankfurt airport full of confusing taxiways that confound the pilots in other plane (NOT ME)
WHEW that police van is not for me. It is rushing to somewhere probably to catch some smugglers in airport uniforms trying to get their hands on unloaded luggages
Thank you for viewing!!! Stay tuned for next exciting flight.
Regards,
Aharon
