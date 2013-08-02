Thread: FS2020.... crashes and upgrades

Results 1 to 2 of 2

FS2020.... crashes and upgrades

    daspinall
    Jan 1999
    United Kingdom
    509
    2

    FS2020.... crashes and upgrades

    I've had the sim two weeks now, there's been more system crashes than flights..... It's been very very frustrating indeed. But hey I love the new sim it's awesome and I truly see it's potential and on that note I've dusted my wallet off and started on upgrades. 1st upgrade has been the graphics card "XFX RX 5600 XT THICC III PRO - 14GBPS 6GB GDDR6 BOOST UP TO 1750MHz 3xDP HDMI Graphics Card RX-56XT6TF48" and sometime in the next few days a AMD Ryzen™ 9 3900XT Processor from Amazon should arrive... When you add up the price of the Premium Deluxe upgrades yoke and pedals it's a princely sum of money invested in the software..... I already see a difference with the graphics card so next week when I install the new CPU I should be on top of the game.... One thing I've learned in all this is how far things in the computer world have moved on, I can thank flightsim 202 for that lol Hope to see you all in the skies very soon......


    enjoy the weekend be safe.......
    AMD Ryzen 3 1300x Quad Core Processor 3.50GHz
    16.0 GB RAM
    NVIDIA GeForce GTX 6GB
    piet06273
    Jun 2011
    73

    daspinall

    Congrats with your new 'rig...' My (present) system can best be compared with 'quicksand':
    I5 6700 , GTX1050 , 16GB2000mhz , MSFS on 'overcrowded' HDD . I fly MSFS on a 'minimal' basis and even enjoy that, I get a glimpse of it's potential. So I have to safe some cash first (1 year term) and hope that hardware with the specs that are required now will be cheaper then (GTX 3... series)
    What remains a miracle is that I donwloaded it aug 18th,installed it sameday, used it everyday since but I have never ever had one single CTD ..................???
