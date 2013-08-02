Thread: FS2020.... crashes and upgrades

FS2020.... crashes and upgrades
I've had the sim two weeks now, there's been more system crashes than flights..... It's been very very frustrating indeed. But hey I love the new sim it's awesome and I truly see it's potential and on that note I've dusted my wallet off and started on upgrades. 1st upgrade has been the graphics card "XFX RX 5600 XT THICC III PRO - 14GBPS 6GB GDDR6 BOOST UP TO 1750MHz 3xDP HDMI Graphics Card RX-56XT6TF48" and sometime in the next few days a AMD Ryzen™ 9 3900XT Processor from Amazon should arrive... When you add up the price of the Premium Deluxe upgrades yoke and pedals it's a princely sum of money invested in the software..... I already see a difference with the graphics card so next week when I install the new CPU I should be on top of the game.... One thing I've learned in all this is how far things in the computer world have moved on, I can thank flightsim 202 for that lol Hope to see you all in the skies very soon......
enjoy the weekend be safe.......
AMD Ryzen 3 1300x Quad Core Processor 3.50GHz
16.0 GB RAM
NVIDIA GeForce GTX 6GB
