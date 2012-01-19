Thread: California San Joaquin Valley in FS2020

California San Joaquin Valley in FS2020
I take off from Taft and fly northwest toward Fellows, CA. This portion of the San Joaquin Valley is home to two things you don't normally think about in California, oil and farming. Fellows sits in the middle of a two billion barrel oil field, with other fields stretching along the western rim of the basin. Further out into the valley, rich fertile land is farmed as a result of irrigation water brought in from the Sierra and Coast Range mountains. Without the mountain water, the land is too dry to farm. The population centers are now competing with the farm land for a finite supply of water. You will note, the rocks along the western rim of the valley are intensely folded, the result of a massive plate collision.
