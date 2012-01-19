Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: California San Joaquin Valley in FS2020

  1. Today, 08:24 AM #1
    plainsman's Avatar
    plainsman
    plainsman is online now Member
    Join Date
    Nov 2006
    Location
    East Texas, USA.
    Posts
    592

    Default California San Joaquin Valley in FS2020

    I take off from Taft and fly northwest toward Fellows, CA. This portion of the San Joaquin Valley is home to two things you don't normally think about in California, oil and farming. Fellows sits in the middle of a two billion barrel oil field, with other fields stretching along the western rim of the basin. Further out into the valley, rich fertile land is farmed as a result of irrigation water brought in from the Sierra and Coast Range mountains. Without the mountain water, the land is too dry to farm. The population centers are now competing with the farm land for a finite supply of water. You will note, the rocks along the western rim of the valley are intensely folded, the result of a massive plate collision.
    Attached Thumbnails Attached Thumbnails Click image for larger version.  Name: San Joaq Sunrise.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 151.7 KB  ID: 222816   Click image for larger version.  Name: Fellows.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 214.2 KB  ID: 222817   Click image for larger version.  Name: CalCentValley.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 213.2 KB  ID: 222818  

    Click image for larger version.  Name: CentCalSyn.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 325.5 KB  ID: 222819  
    I7-9700K, RTX-2070, Asus Strix Z-390 MB, 32gb G Skill 3000, Corsair Obsidian 750D case, WD Black 1tb M.2, Crucial CT500MX SSD
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 09:19 AM #2
    DAVIDSTRAKA's Avatar
    DAVIDSTRAKA
    DAVIDSTRAKA is online now VIP Member
    Join Date
    Jan 2011
    Location
    Michigan - USA
    Posts
    4,743
    Blog Entries
    4

    Default

    Great shots and history of the area
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. World tour 2011 leg 194 (Jose Joaquin De Olmedo Int. - Jorge Javez Int.)
    By pchmck in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 5
    Last Post: 01-19-2012, 06:16 AM
  2. World tour 2011 leg 193 ( La Chinita Int. - Jose Joaquin De Olmedo Int.)
    By pchmck in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 8
    Last Post: 01-19-2012, 06:15 AM
  3. Real World Re-Creations #6 - San Louis California, to Hawthorne, California Tileproxy
    By Ragtopjohnny in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 14
    Last Post: 06-01-2010, 09:21 AM
  4. Hotel California, Oasis in Death Valley
    By lonewulph in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 9
    Last Post: 05-01-2002, 04:19 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules