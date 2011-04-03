I have recently loaded FSX Steam edition on both my laptop and on a desktop PC. The laptop version is as downloaded the Desktop has 2 A2A aircraft. On both machines when in I try to reduce the throttle to try a stall the RPM automatically goes back up to a safe speed without me touching the throttle. When attempting to land I am unable to cut the throttle. This happens on Piper Cub, Cessna 172 and also in A2A models installed in Desktop. Is there an automatic throttle control somewhere that I have missed?