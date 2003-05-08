Thread: FS2020 : none helipcopter

OS : W10 64b, FS2020 & XP11.50 with :

MC : Asus TUF Z390, Proc : Core I9-9900KF, RAM : 32 Go DDR4, GC : MSI RXT 2080 Ti 11 GO DDR6, HD : SSHD Samsung EVO+ 1 TO, HD2 Toshiba 3To 7200, screen : Samsung 32" incurved