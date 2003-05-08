Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: FS2020 : none helipcopter

  1. Today, 05:40 AM #1
    zetar's Avatar
    zetar
    zetar is offline Junior Member
    Join Date
    Jan 2018
    Posts
    2

    Default FS2020 : none helipcopter

    Why don't we find none helicopter in FS2020 ?
    OS : W10 64b, FS2020 & XP11.50 with :
    MC : Asus TUF Z390, Proc : Core I9-9900KF, RAM : 32 Go DDR4, GC : MSI RXT 2080 Ti 11 GO DDR6, HD : SSHD Samsung EVO+ 1 TO, HD2 Toshiba 3To 7200, screen : Samsung 32" incurved
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 07:36 AM #2
    chicagorandy's Avatar
    chicagorandy
    chicagorandy is online now Member
    Join Date
    Apr 2020
    Location
    Chicago, IL
    Posts
    137

    Default

    Because they haven't yet modeled one? Personally I'm happy with them fixing the bugs & glitches before adding any new craft, but there ARE aftermarket vendors who have signed on to develop new things and no doubt at some point the rotary wings will get representation.
    "Don't believe everything you see on the internet." - Abraham Lincoln
    HP Pavilion Desktop 590-p0056, [email protected], 16gb RAM, 1TB M.2 SSD, Nvidia GTX1650 4GB, Logitech yoke and throttle quadrant, Thrustmaster TFRP rudder pedals, Grass Monkey Odyssey IR headset system
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. its going to be busy for the CC very soon....... or payware is like buses, none
    By Bruce in forum FS2004
    Replies: 4
    Last Post: 10-30-2004, 03:02 PM
  2. RED WHITE AND BLUE Aviation SECOND TO NONE
    By haparnold in forum The Outer Marker
    Replies: 15
    Last Post: 07-21-2004, 09:29 PM
  3. None, bilinear och trilinear??????????????????????
    By bofredrik in forum FS2004
    Replies: 13
    Last Post: 08-05-2003, 02:33 PM
  4. Why Miami bridges good, but none on the Mississippi?
    By ralphgpr in forum FS2004
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 07-31-2003, 10:16 AM
  5. None
    By tiberiu11 in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 4
    Last Post: 02-28-2002, 05:40 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules