Thread: FS2020 : none helipcopter

Why don't we find none helicopter in FS2020 ?
Because they haven't yet modeled one? Personally I'm happy with them fixing the bugs & glitches before adding any new craft, but there ARE aftermarket vendors who have signed on to develop new things and no doubt at some point the rotary wings will get representation.
"Don't believe everything you see on the internet." - Abraham Lincoln
