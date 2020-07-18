Results 1 to 6 of 6

Thread: FS2020 : no helicopters

  Today, 05:40 AM
    zetar
    Default FS2020 : no helicopters

    Why don't we find none helicopter in FS2020 ?
  Today, 07:36 AM
    chicagorandy
    Default

    Because they haven't yet modeled one? Personally I'm happy with them fixing the bugs & glitches before adding any new craft, but there ARE aftermarket vendors who have signed on to develop new things and no doubt at some point the rotary wings will get representation.
    "Don't believe everything you see on the internet." - Abraham Lincoln
  Today, 11:10 AM
    loki
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by chicagorandy View Post
    Because they haven't yet modeled one? Personally I'm happy with them fixing the bugs & glitches before adding any new craft, but there ARE aftermarket vendors who have signed on to develop new things and no doubt at some point the rotary wings will get representation.
    Asobo hasn’t added helicopters because they haven’t updated the sim to support them yet. They were pretty clear about this before the sim launched. So I wouldn’t expect helicopters from anyone until the sim is updated to support them.
  Today, 11:24 AM
    daspinall
    Default

    I do hope they put a chopper in the sim otherwise will have to wait for Hovercontrol to create one....
    with all that eyecandy it really needs a chopper!!!!!!!!!!
  Today, 11:29 AM
    dogdish
    Default

    The VERY REASON I'm glad I didn't dump FSX. Have a whole fleet of Virtavia helicopters!
  Today, 01:03 PM
    mrzippy
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by daspinall View Post
    I do hope they put a chopper in the sim otherwise will have to wait for Hovercontrol to create one....
    with all that eyecandy it really needs a chopper!!!!!!!!!!
    Whatever you do....don't hold your breath waiting for Hovercontrol....they be outta business!
