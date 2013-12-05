Thread: Download Manager?

Results 1 to 3 of 3

Download Manager?

    opcartmell
    Is there a download manager in the sim? I would hate to be in a 1gb download, encounter a glitch, and have to start over. On my first attempt it glitched due to a bad piece of memory (I think). When I tried to start the sim, I got a message "CHECKING FOR UPDATES". After waiting an hour I just canceled. Finally uninstalled and I was never able to restart the download because it errored out every time. Finally reinstalled Win10 and haven't tried to download again. Once I get the new memory I'll try again and see what happens.

    I read somewhere that someone had a download that lasted 3 days. How do you know the system is still downloading since the indicator would be moving so slow?

    Your comments are always appreciated.
    AMD Ryzen 7 3800X, GIGABYTE AMD Radeon 5700XT, 32mb DDR4 RAM @ 3600 mbs, Asrock X570 motherboard
    stinger2k2
    I would expect that you would get better download speed, assuming you have decent broadband connection, because you wont be fighting the early downloaders for server space.

    As an indication, i have 70mb download speed and it took 15 hrs. I stopped it a couple of times and it re-started from where I left off.

    opcartmell
    When it resumed what was the indication on the screen. All I ever saw was the message "CHECKING FOR UPDATES". I'm thinking I may have stopped the download myself. But, when I tried again I definitely got a "error".
    AMD Ryzen 7 3800X, GIGABYTE AMD Radeon 5700XT, 32mb DDR4 RAM @ 3600 mbs, Asrock X570 motherboard
