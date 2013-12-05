Thread: Download Manager?

Download Manager?
Is there a download manager in the sim? I would hate to be in a 1gb download, encounter a glitch, and have to start over. On my first attempt it glitched due to a bad piece of memory (I think). When I tried to start the sim, I got a message "CHECKING FOR UPDATES". After waiting an hour I just canceled. Finally uninstalled and I was never able to restart the download because it errored out every time. Finally reinstalled Win10 and haven't tried to download again. Once I get the new memory I'll try again and see what happens.
I read somewhere that someone had a download that lasted 3 days. How do you know the system is still downloading since the indicator would be moving so slow?
Your comments are always appreciated.
AMD Ryzen 7 3800X, GIGABYTE AMD Radeon 5700XT, 32mb DDR4 RAM @ 3600 mbs, Asrock X570 motherboard
Bookmarks