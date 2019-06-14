Thread: Afcad for Aerosoft Lukla Mount Everest

Results 1 to 2 of 2

Afcad for Aerosoft Lukla Mount Everest

    Afcad for Aerosoft Lukla Mount Everest

    The scenery has an afcad (AF2_VNL2), but there is no runway or parking with that afcad that allows me to add gates for ai traffic. Does anyone have an afcad that shows runway and parking for this scenery or suggestions on how I can resolve? Thanks!
    If the airport is not level you cannot use AI aircraft there - they will taxi only at the airport altitude and thus will be underground in some areas of the airport and in the air in others.
    Tom Gibson

    CalClassic Propliner Page: http://www.calclassic.com
