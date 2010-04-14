After weeks of trying to get a good throttle action on my CH Quadrant, I am finally there by moving the throttle from the 2 left levers to the 2 in the middle. In the sim the throttle now seems linear like it should be. Now I am confused by what is going on in flight. I did a quick short flight in the DA-62 and after getting to altitude started throttling back. On the tachometers the white lines that indicate throttle position are dropping like they should but the rpms of the engine is not for quite some time after moving the throttles. And that is only after dropping the levers to Idle position. The Quadrant is calibrated, Sensitivity is set to 0% in the sim. Like I said, the throttle position indicators are working and following the lever movement just like it should. It is just that the engines don't seem to react until much, much later. This makes landing a real challenge. Real airplanes don't act this way, do they?