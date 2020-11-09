I did a flight yesterday at 39,000 ft in the Citation Longitude. This is the first flight i have done with clear skies and when looking down i noticed that the landscape had scenery tiles like FSX. You could see the rows of them.

So I assume that Bing maps is only for lower level flying? I had not changed any settings from my last flight at low level which showed Bing map textures.



