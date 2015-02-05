I am trying to import flight plans created outside MSFS 2020. At the moment I am trying Skyvector and LittleNavMap but not having much luck. I can create flight plans in both and can save them as .pln etc, but when I try to load the plan at the welcme screen it errors out and CTD. I know others have managed it. If anybody has experience of doing their own plans and importing them successfully into msfs please share. thank you