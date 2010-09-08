I have been getting settled in with MSFS over the last week and getting familiar with "the new normal", as they say.

One thing did just come out of nowhere, though. I was starting up an IFR flight normally, went to pull up the on-screen icons to open the ATC window, and the ATC icon (the control tower) wasn't there. Also, the "ATC" switch under the Settings icon was not only off, but greyed out as well. All setup settings were the same and I can hear live ATC message traffic going on all around me. I just have no way to open the window to get in on the conversation.

I'm baffled. Anyone else ever have this issue?

Click image for larger version.  Name: onscreen toolbar.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 115.0 KB  ID: 222811