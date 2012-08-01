Located in St. Louis, Missouri, this simulator was as purchased from a community college in 2019 with 2500 hours on the Hobbs. This is an FAA certified AATD (Advanced Aircraft Training Device) that can be used to log training hours, takes-offs, landings, and approaches in accordance with the LOA (linked below). It can be configured as a variety of single and multiengine aircraft through the software and by swapping-out out the throttle console. Although I am loathe to part with it, I’ll be working overseas for several years and, for the right price, have decided to sell it as opposed to store it.
This simulator uses two computer systems to run commercially licensed copies of X-Plane 9. Both computer systems were inspected, cleaned, and updated as well as having various components replaced to allow improved performance (CPU fan for overclocking, upgraded graphics card). To consolidate the hardware and simplify wiring, I rehoused both computer systems into a wheeled rack-mount chassis. This chassis also provides storage for the instrument panel overlays, a drawer for associated equipment and documents, and a surge-protected power supply. Attached atop is the IOS (Instructor Operating Station) monitor, newly purchased for this purpose. The system is also equipped with a USB switch, allowing keyboard and mouse control to be toggled between the two computers via hotkey.
The visual display consists of a 1280x800 projector and a 100” screen, a solution has proven surprisingly adequate for its intended use. As a substantial upgrade, the system could be configured to offer a 3 or 5 screen wrap-around display for a 120° or 180° field-of-view. If done using readily available, used 1280x800 projectors and an upgraded computer for rendering, this could be accomplished for around $2000 plus the cost of the chosen projector screen solution.
For anyone not familiar with commercial simulators. this is not glorified off-the-shelf simulator hardware (Saitek, Honeycomb, Virtual-Fly, etc). The heft, travel, and feel of the controls is comparable to a real aircraft and the availability of real, tactile buttons, switches, and knobs makes for a convincingly immersive experience.
For those home cockpit builders looking at conversion to a USB-based system supporting more modern avionics, this simulator is an excellent candidate. It would serve as a robust, straight-forward, and spacious base from which to build a FS2020 or X-Plane 11+ capable system. As well, the rack-mount chassis will support modern hardware and has capacity for two additional computers if required. As a point-of-note, the system design uses serial communication and, as such, is only compatible with X-Plane 8 and X-Plane 9 due to a lack of serial support in X-Plane 10 and beyond.
Regarding transportation and handling, the forward-main console is the most restrictive with regard to size and weight. I built a dolly specifically for transporting this component, allowing for relatively easy movement and loading via ramp. The rest of the simulator breaks-down into component parts (left/right shell, left/right seats, base, rack-mount computer chassis) that are easily moved by two people. I would estimate total weight at approximately 900lbs. Transportation and delivery can be arranged for additional cost.
As far as support, Precision Flight Controls will provide technical support at a $100/hr rate. I have engaged with them twice and they’ve been very knowledgeable without yet charging me for their time. In addition, being knowledgeable myself about simulators in general and this one in particular, I will provide help via email or phone to whatever degree is reasonably needed.
If you have any additional questions, would like additional photos, or would like to see the simulator in person, please do not hesitate to contact me: [email protected]
Link to simulator documentation, photos, and video:
https://drive.google.com/drive/folde...KE?usp=sharing
*Additional photos and links to videos will be added over the next several days.
List of recent maintenance:
- replaced pitch and yaw axis potentiometers
- replaced 6-axis (throttle, prop, mixture) slide potentiometers
- replaced yaw-trim potentiometer
- replaced left and right yoke electronic pitch-trim switches
- replaced left and right yoke “view” switches
- replaced left & right instrument panel bezel rotary encoders
- left & right seats (leather) were conditioned
- left and right arm rests reupholstered and the foam replaced
- left & right seat tracks removed and cleaned
- fiberglass exterior polished and gelcoat chips repaired
- all related paperwork collected and digitized
- probably 100 other small things too numerous to list
