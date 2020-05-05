Results 1 to 5 of 5

Thread: MS Assigned pilot name - Is it Changeable and How?

  1. Today, 03:30 PM #1
    jfitler
    Still searching on how to change the arbitrarily assigned pilot name during the initial MSFS install. I have seen comments indicating that this is somehow tied to your "X-Box gamertag", which they appear to assume everyone has. I can find no connection to names associated with X-box to the one assigned in MSFS.

    Though overall this is not a big deal given the scope of my primary concerns with the release, I would still like to change it because the one that I wound up with is especially ridiculous.

    Anyone out there have any luck with this issue? Thanks in advance.
  2. Today, 04:01 PM #2
    tiger1962's Avatar
    tiger1962
    It IS your Xbox gamertag and you can change it by launching the Xbox App from your Start menu and clicking on your user icon in the top right corner, then click on Settings. At the top of the list is the option to Change Gamertag.
    Tim Wright "The older I get, the better I was..."
    Gigabyte Aorus GA-Z270X-Gaming 7, Intel i5-7600k 3.80GHz OC'd 4.28GHz, NZXT X62 Kraken, 16Gb 3500MHz Ram, 2x 2TB Samsung Hybrid SSD's, LG DVDRW, NVidia GTX1050Ti 4Gb, Phanteks Enthoo Pro M case, CH Yoke & Pedals, Dell P2815Q 28" 4k Monitor, Windows 10 Pro x64
  3. Today, 04:10 PM #3
    g7rta's Avatar
    g7rta
    I think you can only change it once (for free) After that they charge you, so choose your name carefully


    Regards
    Steve
    Intel I9-10900K - Gigabyte Z490 Vision G - 64Gb DDR4 - Gigabyte RTX2080ti - 3x 43” Panasonic 4k TVs
    Corsair HXi series 1000W 80+ Platinum PSU - 1x500gb & 1x1TB M.2 SSDs
  4. Today, 04:32 PM #4
    jfitler
    Sorry - my bad!

    I did locate how to do this. What was throwing me was that I didn't realize that I had originally installed MSFS using my wife's MS account, which was linked to my email. Kinda messy. All is fixed now and I am free of "TenableFlower" as a username!

    Thanks for the responses nonetheless!
  5. Today, 04:48 PM #5
    tiger1962's Avatar
    tiger1962
    "TenableFlower" is priceless! Mine was"MammothElm469", it's now GBTAW.

    Tim Wright "The older I get, the better I was..."
    Gigabyte Aorus GA-Z270X-Gaming 7, Intel i5-7600k 3.80GHz OC'd 4.28GHz, NZXT X62 Kraken, 16Gb 3500MHz Ram, 2x 2TB Samsung Hybrid SSD's, LG DVDRW, NVidia GTX1050Ti 4Gb, Phanteks Enthoo Pro M case, CH Yoke & Pedals, Dell P2815Q 28" 4k Monitor, Windows 10 Pro x64
