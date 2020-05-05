Thread: MS Assigned pilot name - Is it Changeable and How?

Originally Posted by jfitler Originally Posted by

Still searching on how to change the arbitrarily assigned pilot name during the initial MSFS install. I have seen comments indicating that this is somehow tied to your "X-Box gamertag", which they appear to assume everyone has. I can find no connection to names associated with X-box to the one assigned in MSFS.



Though overall this is not a big deal given the scope of my primary concerns with the release, I would still like to change it because the one that I wound up with is especially ridiculous.



Anyone out there have any luck with this issue? Thanks in advance.