Thread: MS Assigned pilot name - Is it Changeable and How?

It IS your Xbox gamertag and you can change it by launching the Xbox App from your Start menu and clicking on your user icon in the top right corner, then click on Settings. At the top of the list is the option to Change Gamertag.
Originally Posted by jfitler
Still searching on how to change the arbitrarily assigned pilot name during the initial MSFS install. I have seen comments indicating that this is somehow tied to your "X-Box gamertag", which they appear to assume everyone has. I can find no connection to names associated with X-box to the one assigned in MSFS.
Though overall this is not a big deal given the scope of my primary concerns with the release, I would still like to change it because the one that I wound up with is especially ridiculous.
Anyone out there have any luck with this issue? Thanks in advance.
Tim Wright
Gigabyte Aorus GA-Z270X-Gaming 7, Intel i5-7600k 3.80GHz OC'd 4.28GHz, NZXT X62 Kraken, 16Gb 3500MHz Ram, 2x 2TB Samsung Hybrid SSD's, LG DVDRW, NVidia GTX1050Ti 4Gb, Phanteks Enthoo Pro M case, CH Yoke & Pedals, Dell P2815Q 28" 4k Monitor, Windows 10 Pro x64
