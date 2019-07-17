Thread: Fs2020

It's the Xbox Series X (NOT the Xbox One X) that you're looking for. All the details can be found here: https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/p/xb...x/8wj714n3rbtl
Originally Posted by Rich Ace
I am not sure if I want to up grade my computer or get an X-Box. I know nothing about XBox, which one to buy Xbox S or Xbox X. Is there a site or forum for Xbox? I would like to find out about Xbox and how they work, and when Fs2020 will come to Xbox. I SHOULD HAVE XBOX SAID IN THE US.
Thanks for your help and advice.
Rich
