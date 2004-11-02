Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Having problems with real world weather

  Today, 12:41 PM #1
    windqaz
    Default Having problems with real world weather

    Hi Everybody.
    I am having problems with Real World weather. When I click on it, it tells me that I "don't have internet connection, please check your internet". Yet I have internet connection to any other site. What can be the problem?

    Windqaz
  Today, 01:07 PM #2
    tgibson_new
    Default

    If you mean the FS2004 real weather, it no longer works. Search the forum here for multiple threads on potential replacements.
    Tom Gibson

  Today, 01:35 PM #3
    JSMR
    Default

    Or are you having a problem with real world weather as in its too hot? too cold to go out etc?

    Get it?

    I'll be here all week...
