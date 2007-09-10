hello all

I'm new to this forum and would like to find out if there is anyone that would be able to assist me?

I'm from Namibia

i have the opportunity to try the feelthere ERJ 145 LR from steam...

i would like to know if someone can help me do do a livery of WESTAIR AVIATION here in Windhoek

in our company we have the ERJ 145 as our main airliner that we use

I will appreciate it so much if someone can help me

kindest regards

LJ Kruger
[email protected]