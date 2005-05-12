Thread: Orbx Scenery reload

Results 1 to 2 of 2

    maercklein
    My PC crashed, and I want to reload all my Orbx scenery. The install hangs up on the auth code, apparently there is no server anymore (I bought the stuff in 2014-16).

    I bought most of it at the FlightSimStore and their web site does not seem to have a way to recover the order history, to get the codes and copy of reciepts which are needed for the new orbx site.

    Questions are:

    1. Where can I get a copy of the orders on FlightSimStore.com or do they have another site?

    2. I was able to capture the old data, but can not seem to find the bgl files for Orbx. If I had the bgl files I could load those directly into FSX.

    Thanks
    Peter
    loki
    Unfortunately the original FlightSimStore.com is gone (looks like there is a new, and unrelated, site at that address). Did you save copies any of the receipts they emailed when you ordered? If not, I think your only option is to reach out to Orbx and see if they can help you.
